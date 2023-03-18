light to moderate showers are likely in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here predicted on Saturday.

The department also said that the maximum temperature would decrease and normal temperature will be recorded in the next few days in Chennai and other towns.

“Rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over several districts, including Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Chengalpattu, Erode and Tiruvallur for the next two days. In the coming days the state is expected to receive more rains till May,” a senior RMC scientist said in a statement.

The Met Department also forecast that the sky conditions in Chennai and surrounding areas will be cloudy in the next few days and added that thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rains will occur in some areas.

In the last 24 hours, Chennai district received the highest rainfall in several areas. The RMC rainfall data revealed that Perungudi received 9 cm of rain, Mugalivakkam, Kodambakkam, and Chennai airport received 7 cm each of rain, Tiruvallur district received 6 cm of rain, Dindigul, Taramani, and Kancheepuram got 5 cm of rains.

The summer rains have come as a relief to the residents of Chennai and surrounding areas.

Talking to IANS, college professor Sudha Menon said: “The rains are welcome and we got good rains in the past 24 hours. The prediction of RMC is that there are chances of rains in the next 48 hours and this will help reduce the heat in the city.”

