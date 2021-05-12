The Tamil Nadu government has decided to go in for global tender to source Covid-19 vaccines as the allotment by the central government is insufficient.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in which several ministers and officials participated.

In a statement issued here the state government said the allotment of 13 lakh vaccine doses is insufficient to vaccinate the population in the age group of 18-44.

The state government also pointed out that the Union government had asked the states to source the vaccines on its own while supplying the same for those who are 45 years of age and above.

Stalin also asked the industries and health departments to beef up production and sourcing of oxygen from steel units in other states by trains.

Though the central government has increased the oxygen allotment to Tamil Nadu to 419 tonnes from 280 tonnes, the quantity is still insufficient.

–IANS

