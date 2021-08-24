Ahead of the urban local body elections slated in a few months from now, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced 6 new corporations and 28 new municipalities will be come up in the state.

Urban Development Minister K.N. Nehru made the announcement in the Assembly in his response to the debate on demands for grants for his department in the assembly.

The new municipal corporations are Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Cuddalore, Sivakasi, and Karur.

Meanwhile, four municipal corporations — Trichy, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, and Hosur — and three municipalities — Chengalpettu, Poonamalle, and Mannargudi would be expanded after merging the town and village panchayats with them.

The minister, however, clarified that the ward members in the village panchayats that would be merged with the municipal corporations and municipalities would continue in their position till their term ends.

–IANS

