With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal from Tuesday, rain is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu till December 15.

Owing to the effect of an upper air cyclonic circulation, rain is to continue in Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday. Schools in Kancheepuram district and a few areas in Tiruvallur remain closed due to heavy rainfall.

The IMD predicted that the rain was expected to taper in the next few days. However P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of, Area Cyclonic Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that by Tuesday the remnants of Cyclone ‘Mandous’ will emerge in the Arabian sea.

The RMC in a statement said that the upper air circulation persisted over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and the northern parts of Kerala and this extends up to 5.8 km above the sea level.

The weather department also predicted widespread and isolated heavy rain over Andaman Nicobar on Thursday and Friday.

The skies were likely to be cloudy over Chennai and adjoining areas on Monday and light to moderate rain was expected in many places.

20221212-131004