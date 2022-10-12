INDIA

TN to have the country’s first sanctuary for Slender Loris

NewsWire
0
0

The Slender Loris sanctuary, the establishment of which was notified by the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, will be the first of its kind in the country.

The Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary is to come up at 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts, covering areas of Vedasandur, Dindigul East, and Natham taluks in Dindigul and Kadavur taluk in Karur.

The state government notified the establishment of the Kadavur Slender Loris sanctuary under Section 26 A(1)(b) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Slender Loris are small nocturnal mammals that generally live in trees and are arboreal in nature. They are listed as an endangered species by the International Union For Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

State Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Supriya Sahu, in a statement, said that the survival of the species depends on its habitat improvement conservation efforts and mitigation of threats.

The DMK government had announced the establishment of India’s first Slender Loris sanctuary in the state in the Assembly in April this year.

The Tamil Nadu government has notified India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay, the Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Villupuram , the Nanjarayan Tank Birds sanctuary in Tiruppur, and the fifth elephant reserve at Agasthyamalai in Tirunelveli district.

Sahu in the statement said that 13 wetlands in the state were also notified as Ramsar sites.

20221012-204006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No vote, no help: BJP MLA tells voters in his constituency

    Trouble brewing in Uttarakhand Congress, leaders called to Delhi

    Oath row at Madurai Medical College: DME conducts inquiry

    Hyderabad Metro shuts three stations for PM’s public meeting