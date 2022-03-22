HEALTHINDIA

TN to hold mega Covid-19 vaccination camps

By NewsWire
The Tamil Nadu government will hold mega vaccination camps on Saturdays at all districts to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine to those who are yet to take the first, second and precautionary doses.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin here on Tuesday to review the situation in the wake of increasing Covid-19 infections in Europe and some Asian countries.

According to the government, 50 lakh people who haven’t taken their first dose and 1.32 crore people who haven’t taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be identified and mega vaccination camps would be held.

The government said special focus will be on the senior citizens who have not taken the first/second or the precautionary vaccine doses.

These apart, the test-track-treat-vaccination protocol will continue to be implemented.

