Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry department is all set to launch 250 mobile veterinary units (MVUs) across the state.

The department will launch one veterinary unit for every 1 lakh live stock population and these MVUs will reach the door steps of farmers to provide treatment to the livestock. The department will launch the ambulances within two months.

Tamil Nadu Medical Service corporation is in the process of recruiting veterinary doctors for each mobile veterinary unit. The ambulances have been purchased at a cost of Rs 39 crore under the Live Stock, Health and Disease control programme.

The ambulance will be operated under the Public Private Partnership programme (PPP) and each MVU will be equipped with sample collection equipment such as vials, syringes, a small refrigerator, and life saving drugs for treatment.

Each MVU will have a veterinarian, a paramedical staff and an attendant. The Mobile Veterinary Units will be used for rescuing distressed animals, as also for conducting special camps to safeguard cattle and poultry from diseases.

Tamil Nadu government after the DMK came to power in 2021 has initiated several welfare schemes including ‘Makkale Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme which is health at door steps that has made a radical change in the health care in the state with more than 1 crore people becoming beneficial.

