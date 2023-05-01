HEALTHINDIA

TN to probe alleged deaths caused by dentist

A medical team led by Joint Director of Health, Tirupattur, Dr K. Marimuthu will conduct an inquiry into the deaths of nine people allegedly after the “treatment” by a dental surgeon.

The team will comprise four doctors, including Dr Marimuthu, and the inquiry would be held at the VTS Dental clinic at 10.30 a.m. on May 4.

The issue came to light after local people pasted the names of nine people who died after being treated by the dentist. They alleged that the nine had died in the dental clinic operated by Dr S. Arivarasan.

Dr Arivarasan’s statement will also be taken. The locals said that patients died due to brain death after being treated by the dental doctor. They also alleged that one among the nine dead was in coma due to the treatment failure.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor while speaking to IANS said, “In my career spanning three decades, this is the first time I am hearing that a treatment by a dentist has led to the death of people. Local people are showing their personal issues to the medical community by raking up such issues.”

He also said that treatment failure by a dentist could lead to mouth-related health issues and said that patients dying of brain death after being treated by a dentist was unheard of.

