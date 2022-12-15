INDIALIFESTYLE

TN to promote classical Tamil learning in online mode in a big way

The Tamil Nadu government is promoting an online classical Tamil programme aimed at helping learners intepret the language in ancient literary texts.

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil will act as the nodal agency for spreading this course.

The idea of the programme is to make the learner’s understand on the rich history and culture of Tamil language and to study and interpret the great literature works in Tamil language.

The programme is also aimed to bring in editions of Tamil classics with authenticity and without losing any of its core ideas.

The Central government has already sanctioned Rs 41.97 crore for the development of the programme. The money, according to a senior official, would be utilised to spread the education of ancient Tamil language online both within the country and outside.

The state government has also allocated funds to the Central Institute of Classical Tamil to set up a computerised Tamil language training laboratory for the benefit of people who don’t know the language.

Sources in the Central Institute told IANS that the online classes will be conducted in two different categories. Introduction to the language will be of three months duration and a special level class of six months duration.

The old age Tamil grammar will also be promoted and a detailed and comprehensive report on the evolution of Tamil grammar will be conducted.

The department officials told IANS that several new learners from across the globe have joined the course.

