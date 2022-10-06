INDIA

TN to receive rains till Oct 9

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rains till October 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Thursday.

Heavy rains are likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Mayiladuthurai districts till October 9, it said.

Chennai is likely to be cloudy during these days.

Moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting are also likely in some parts of the state during the next couple of days. On Wednesday, sporadic rains hit parts of Chennai and adjoining districts.

With the northeast monsoon set to hit the state by the third week of October, the Public Works Department is conducting the stormwater drain works on a war-footing. The sudden sporadic rains in Chennai and other parts have put a slight deceleration in the stormwater drain works.

During 2021 rains, Chennai and other parts of the state witnessed inundation in many parts leading to shifting many people into relief camps.

20221006-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI putting in place circumstantial evidence against Mondal before grilling him

    Azam Khan seeks ‘Z’ category security, cites threat to life

    Once in a generation reforms is a must, says TN Finance...

    PM invites ideas for ‘Mann Ki Baat’