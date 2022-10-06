Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rains till October 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Thursday.

Heavy rains are likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Mayiladuthurai districts till October 9, it said.

Chennai is likely to be cloudy during these days.

Moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting are also likely in some parts of the state during the next couple of days. On Wednesday, sporadic rains hit parts of Chennai and adjoining districts.

With the northeast monsoon set to hit the state by the third week of October, the Public Works Department is conducting the stormwater drain works on a war-footing. The sudden sporadic rains in Chennai and other parts have put a slight deceleration in the stormwater drain works.

During 2021 rains, Chennai and other parts of the state witnessed inundation in many parts leading to shifting many people into relief camps.

