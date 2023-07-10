INDIA

TN to sell tomatoes in 300 more PDS shops in state

The Tamil Nadu government will be selling tomatoes through 300 more Public Distribution System (PDS) shops in the state to control the spiraling prices of the staple vegetable in the state, officials said.

The tomatoes will be sold at a price of Rs 60 per kg from these shops, or half the price of tomatoes in open market.

A high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin discussed steps to control the hike in the prices of tomatoes, with Cooperatives Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, Agriculture Minister, MRK Panneerselvam, and other senior government officials present.

The meeting, held at the secretariatm discussed on the increasing price of vegetables including tomatoes and decided to sell tomatoes through 300 more PDS shops.

Presently tomatoes are being sold from 82 PDS shops which include 32 shops in north Chennai and 25 each in south and central Chennai.

Talking to IANS, retired state government official and Teynampet housewife, P.R. Maniyamma said: “This is a welcome step by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Tomatoes are an important ingredient of our kitchen and the government should act immediately to reduce the price of tomatoes in open markets.”

