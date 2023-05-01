INDIA

TN to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Home Department is in the process of constituting an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the state and an amount of Rs 57.51 crore has been earmarked for it.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that an ATS would be constituted in Tamil Nadu immediately after the October 2022 car blast in which a person was charred to death.

The killed man, Jameesha Mubin, 28, was a lone wolf and had planned a major terror attack on Deepavali eve in Coimbatore but his lack of knowledge in handling explosives led to the blast taking place before the designated time, causing minimal damage.

The Tamil Nadu Home Department is sourcing personnel for the force from the state police force and efficient officers who are interested to work in ATS have been short-listed. The department is also focusing on districts and cities from where terror activities were reported and would also take into account the inputs of the state and central intelligence departments.

Sources in the police told IANS that Madurai, Coimbatore, and Chennai will be given importance in setting up the ATS units.

The ATS will be constituted on the lines of Thunderbolt force in Kerala, OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorism Operations) in Andhra Pradesh, and other similar ATS organisations. The Tamil Nadu Home Department will also take a cue from the National Security Guard (NSG) before constituting the ATS.

Inputs from the functioning of ATS in the northeastern states and also North Indian states would be taken into account before the constitution of the ATS in Tamil Nadu.

20230501-175003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’luru crosses 1 crore-mark in Covid vaccination

    All set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya Khare shares hometown memories

    Christie’s ‘Old Master and British Drawings’ online sale

    EPTL, EPL conclude $2.05bn transaction of port & power infra assets...