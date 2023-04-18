INDIA

‘TN to set up Ilayaperumal memorial centenary hall in Cuddalore’: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday announced in the Legislative Assembly that a centenary hall would be set up in Chidambaram, Cuddalore in memory of Ilayaperumal who fought for abolition of untouchability.

The Chief Minister said that the centenary hall is a fitting tribute to the great person. Stalin said that Ilayaperumal was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice and Tamil Nadu Assembly once. Ilayaperumal also served as the state president of the Indian National Congress in 1979.

Stalin said that the Ilayaperumal Commission report formed the basis of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The report ‘Untouchability: The Economic and Educational Development of Scheduled Castes’ was the basis of all the educational and economic development of the Scheduled Caste people in the state.

The announcement of the Chief Minister was welcomed by the opposition.

20230418-161002

