Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Saturday said the government will continue to urge the central government to constitute a tribunal to resolve the issue of Karnataka’s new dam across Markandeya river.

In a statement issued here, Duraimurugan said the state government will take necessary action to protect the interests of farmers and other people who are dependent on the Markandeya river.

Duraimurugan said even on June 29, 2021 the state government had written to the Centre to constitute the river water tribunal as per the orders of the Supreme Court issued on November 14, 2019.

Reacting to the news reports about Karnataka building a 0.5 tmc capacity dam across the river, Duraimurugan said farming in about 870 hectares will be affected in Krishnagiri district because of the dam.

He said Markandeya river is a tributary of the Pennaiyaru river.

In 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu’s petition to stay the construction of dam across Markandeya river by Karnataka.

The apex court had said Tamil Nadu could request the central government to set up an inter-state river water dispute tribunal.

Tamil Nadu had argued that it is not legal to build a dam across a river without the permission of the lower riparian state.

On its part, Karnataka had said it is building a dam to take care of the drinking water needs and it does not require permission from other states.

