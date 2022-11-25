INDIALIFESTYLE

TN traces students who skipped higher education, imparts skill knowledge

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has traced students who have dropped out and stopped learning after passing their plus two courses. According to sources in the School Education Department of the state, more than 4,000 students have stopped studying further and instead, have joined some jobs.

Some students were traced to brick kilns in Karnataka and Andhra and some were doing odd jobs to support their families.

A senior officer of the Department said that students are mostly quitting studies due to poverty at home.

The school education department has entered into a tie up with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation for imparting skill to these youths.

An official with the Department told IANS that several girls who have competed plus two courses are married off. Abject poverty, peer pressure and other issues leads to several students skipping higher education and joining odd jobs.

Sources in the Skill Development Corporation told IANS that the certificate students get after their skill training has immense value.

