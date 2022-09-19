INDIALIFESTYLE

TN: Untouchability incident brought to fore DMK govt’s failure, says OPS

AIADMK’s deposed leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday said untouchability incident in Tamil Nadu’s Tenakasi district has brought to fore the the failure of the DMK government.

In a statement on Monday, OPS said even though untouchability has been eradicated legally, there have been stray incidents in some areas of the state due to indifference of the DMK government.

The state government has failed to generate awareness among school children about the importance of remaining united, he claimed.

OPS said that it was the duty of the government to arrange meetings of elders in these areas to stress the importance of unity.

The former chief coordinator of AIADMK called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay special attention to this matter and provide necessary directions to the state school education department on the importance of unity among children.

A shopkeeper in Panjankulam village in Tenkasi had refused to give snacks and candies to the children from Scheduled Castes leading to a major uproar.

The shopkeeper Maheswaran and the president of the panchayat Ramachandran were arrested and remanded in judicial custody under the SC/ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act.

