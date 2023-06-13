INDIA

TN: Vanniyars-Dalit fight set to intensify as PMK to file defamation suit against VCK

The Vanniyar community’s Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is all set to file a defamation suit against the Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol Thirumavalavan MP further intensifying the fight between the two entities.

It may be noted that in several places of Tamil Nadu the PMK cadres and the VCK cadres have fought against each other leading to even revenge killings.

In a recent speech, Thol Thirumavalavan had lashed out against the PMK leader and spokesperson, K. Balu with respect to the denial of entry to Dalits in a temple. The VCK leader lashed out against the Vanniyar community in preventing entry to the Dalits in the temple and in particular he had used derogatory terms against Balu.

Balu, while speaking to media persons, said, “VCK leader had personally attacked him and said that I had a caste mindset and had referred to the Vanniyar community as a whole. We cannot accept the defaming of a community.”

The PMK leader also said that the VCK leader was flaring up caste issues in a bid to gain political gains for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It is to be noted that the PMK is a political party of the Vanniyars which is a powerful community and VCK is a political party with Dalit backing.

