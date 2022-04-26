The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) is an ambitious project to preserve ‘Naatu Kuttai Madugal’, a local cattle breed prevalent in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallar, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts.

The preservation is aimed to prevent the local breeds from extinction, a statement from TANUVAS noted.

The project cost is Rs 86 lakh and the conservation centre will be set up at the Post Graduate Research Institute in Animal Sciences (PGRIAS) at Kattupakkam.

The TANUVAS has already established conservation centres for local cattle breeds that include Kangeyam, Puliyur, Pargur, Umbalacherry and Alambadi.

The mission, according to TANUVAS, will prevent these native breeds from becoming extinct following cross-breeding through artificial insemination. The ‘Naatu Kutai Madugal’ breed weighs 170 kg and yields milk between 1 and 1.5 litres.

The farmers in the region resort to cross-breeding as the native breeds yield very little milk, while their maintenance cost too is high.

Farmers told IANS that they are not able to maintain the native breeds as the output of milk is very less as compared to the crossbreed varieties.

The Kangeyam Research Centre, which has several local breeds, has been selling urine of these native breeds as the high nitrogen content is used in organic farming.

The TANUVAS said that it is planning to set up a semen bank and supply it to the farmers who are interested to rear these cows.

20220426-211803