INDIA

TN varsity to set up conservation centre to preserve local cattle breed

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) is an ambitious project to preserve ‘Naatu Kuttai Madugal’, a local cattle breed prevalent in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallar, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts.

The preservation is aimed to prevent the local breeds from extinction, a statement from TANUVAS noted.

The project cost is Rs 86 lakh and the conservation centre will be set up at the Post Graduate Research Institute in Animal Sciences (PGRIAS) at Kattupakkam.

The TANUVAS has already established conservation centres for local cattle breeds that include Kangeyam, Puliyur, Pargur, Umbalacherry and Alambadi.

The mission, according to TANUVAS, will prevent these native breeds from becoming extinct following cross-breeding through artificial insemination. The ‘Naatu Kutai Madugal’ breed weighs 170 kg and yields milk between 1 and 1.5 litres.

The farmers in the region resort to cross-breeding as the native breeds yield very little milk, while their maintenance cost too is high.

Farmers told IANS that they are not able to maintain the native breeds as the output of milk is very less as compared to the crossbreed varieties.

The Kangeyam Research Centre, which has several local breeds, has been selling urine of these native breeds as the high nitrogen content is used in organic farming.

The TANUVAS said that it is planning to set up a semen bank and supply it to the farmers who are interested to rear these cows.

20220426-211803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K woman with rare genetic disorder undergoes liver, kidney transplants

    It’s baby season in Bollywood

    TN to set up Rs 300 cr botanical garden

    Yogi meets Vice President Naidu