TN vigilance files charge sheet against ex-Minister in DA case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) has filed a charge sheet against AIADMK leader and former minister for higher education, K.P. Anbhazhagan in connection with the disproportionate asset case against him.

The case was registered against Anbhazhagan, his wife Mallika, sons A. Sasimohan and A. Chandramohan and seven others.

The DVAC had conducted raids at 58 places including the residences and other properties of Anbhazhagan and his family members.

According to the charge sheet, Anbhazhagan had acquired assets in the form of buildings, bank balances, landed properties, business establishments, machinery, ornaments and vehicles in his name.

The DVAC in the charge sheet also said that the ill-gotten money was parked in ‘Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust’.

It also stated that Anbhazhagan had acquired the help of his close relatives — P. Ravishankar, P. Saravanan, R. Saravanakumar — and close aides — C. Manickam, M. Malliga, and SS Dhanapal.

According to the charge sheet, the former minister had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 11.32 crore other than his known sources of income.

However, after the investigation the amount was revised to Rs 45.20 crore.

The case was registered on January 19 this year.

