The Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu is tense after the murder of district deputy secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

The deceased is Adityan who was found dead at Kaviyampulliyur in Villupuram district with his throat slit on Thursday late night. Angry PMK workers threw stones at buses and the situation was tense.

A heavy police posse is camping in the area led by District Superintendent of Police and DySP level officers to prevent any untoward incidents. Police dispersed a mob who tried to create issue on the road.

Police said that a special team was constituted to probe the murder of Adityan who was a popular PMK leader in the area. Sources in the police told IANS that a hired gang seem to have murdered Adityan.

It is to be noted that the PMK is the political arm of the powerful OBC Vanniyar community and a heavy contingent of police will be deployed in the area for a few more days to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

