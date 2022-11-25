INDIA

TN: Villupuram tense after murder of PMK district leader

NewsWire
0
0

The Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu is tense after the murder of district deputy secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

The deceased is Adityan who was found dead at Kaviyampulliyur in Villupuram district with his throat slit on Thursday late night. Angry PMK workers threw stones at buses and the situation was tense.

A heavy police posse is camping in the area led by District Superintendent of Police and DySP level officers to prevent any untoward incidents. Police dispersed a mob who tried to create issue on the road.

Police said that a special team was constituted to probe the murder of Adityan who was a popular PMK leader in the area. Sources in the police told IANS that a hired gang seem to have murdered Adityan.

It is to be noted that the PMK is the political arm of the powerful OBC Vanniyar community and a heavy contingent of police will be deployed in the area for a few more days to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

20221125-173402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka bypolls: BJP leads in Belgaum LS seat, Cong in 1...

    Ahead of Punjab polls, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim gets...

    Sverve, the newest online shopping platform

    Two killed as heavy rains, strong winds hit Delhi