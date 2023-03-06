Bihar Police on Monday registered an FIR against for YouTubers in connection with alleged violence in Tamil Nadu against migrant workers.

An FIR has been registered in the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) in Patna and one of the accused is leader YouTuber Manish Kashyap. Bihar Police also identified 30 fake videos uploaded on social media.

Besides Kashyap, the other accused were identified as Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwari, and Youraj Singh.

“A EOU team arrested one of the YouTubers Aman Kumar from Jamui district on Monday. He is accused of uploading old videos on social media and creating rumours. That video was completely fake. He was trying to create tension between people of Bihar and Tamil Nadu through such a video,” ADGP, Law and Order, G.S. Gangwar said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar wrote a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart R.N. Ravi seeking investigation into alleged violence on Bihari labourers in the state.

The Tamil Nadu police has already denied any such violence in the state. The Tamilnadu DGP earlier claimed that the the videos uploaded on the social media was fake and the incidents appeared few weeks ago to Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Chirag Paswan met Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi on Monday and urged to investigate. He has also handed over a memorandum to the Governor.

“India is a country where people speak a number of languages and creating differences on the basis of languages is not a right thing. However, some people are creating differences in Tamil Nadu. It needs to be investigated. If it is wrong, investigators should find out who is behind such a conspiracy,” Paswan said.

“We have seen a number of videos where people are assaulting Bihari labouers but neither me nor my party is confirming their truth. If there is any truth in the viral video, it is a matter of concern for everyone. I have also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry to investigate this matter too,” Paswan said.

20230306-222602