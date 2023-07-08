INDIA

TN wants people breeding exotic pets to register with Chief Wild Life warden

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for people who are breeding exotic species to register with the Chief Wild Life warden.

The PCCF in a statement said that anyone who is involved in breeding animals listed in Appendix 1 of schedule 1V of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 in Tamil Nadu are required to the Chief Wild Life warden and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests under Form 1 and Form 11 which was issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forests on April 24.

The application can be made either in person or through registered post to the office of the Chief Principal Conservator of Forests, Guindy, Chennai.

It is to be noted that Appendix 1 of Schedule 1V of the Act has species of various bears and pandas including red panda.

Species of dogs, wolves, cats, chimpanzees, apes, gibbons, lemurs, squirrels, armadillos, various birds including hornbills, parakeets, owls and various reptiles. It should be noted that the rules are very strict for import of endangered species into the country.

Tamil Nadu police and the air customs were on high alert in all the four international airports of the state to prevent the import of exotic species into country as well as export of certain species that were bred in several remote areas of neigbouring areas.

