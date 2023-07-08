INDIA

TN Water dept for digital database portal at Rs 30 cr to update water related information

Chennai, July 8( IANS) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department is developing a digital data base portal at a cost of Rs 30 crore to update water related information in the state.

The water digital portal will be launched by the end of 2023, according to sources in the state water resources department.

According to state water resources department, the data will serve as a reliable source of water data in the state. This include the availability of water, the quality and quantity of water which will help in providing information and also felicitate operation, management and conservation of water sources that are scarce.

The project will help in preventing unlawful activities, including encroachment in water bodies, water theft and illegal pumping of water.

It will also help the state government departments to have assess to the water availability, quality and quantity for future policy planning.

Real time dashboard modules have been already constituted and this will help integrate data from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water commission, ISRO as well as other international portals.

The dashboard according to officials have constituted modules that will have details on rainfall, reservoirs, tanks, ground water availability, river gouges and other details required in water conservation.

