TN Water Resources Department to buy land for widening Adayar river

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department is in the process of buying land between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur areas of Chennai for widening the Adayar river in the city’s southern parts.

Officials said that this is for the first time in the history of the department that private land is acquired to widen a river in the state. Department engineers told IANS that the river will be widened between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur as the width of the river in this area is less than 100 feet and this leads to flood when water overflows.

Sources in the Department told IANS that the state government has allocated Rs 70.05 crore for the project. Of this 50 per cent will be used for compensating the land owners while the balance would be used for implementing flood mitigation project.

The tender process will commence after the Government Order is issued which is expected next week, sources in the Water Eesources Department said.

The total length of the river is 42 km and it flows through Manivakkam, Varadharajapuram, Mudichur, Thiruneermalai, Anagaputhur, Kattupakam and Manapakkam before it drains into the sea.

Officials said that after acquiring the land, the bunds would be strengthened and walls would be raised. Meanwhile, a total of 4,500 encroachments have been removed from Adayar river so far and notice have been issued to remove 5,000 other encroachments.

20220415-210603

