TN wetland mission sanctions Rs 1.5 cr for restoration of 16 acre Otteri lake

The Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission has sanctioned Rs 1.5 cr for the restoration of 16 acres of Otteri lake. The lake is situated in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. It will be desilted and dredging will be undertaken to clean it.

Tamil Nadu forest department officials told IANS that they had submitted a proposal to the Wetland Mission and the department has sanctioned the money required for the restoration of the lake. The habitat will be upgraded so that more birds are attracted to it, the officials told IANS.

Sources in the forest department said that the restoration work would commence as soon as the funds are transferred. The invasive plant species that are present in the lake would be removed.

The water channels that enter and leave the lake will be cleared of silt, garbage and waste so that a free flow of water is ensured. Islands and mounds would be created inside the lake and saplings and trees that are suitable for birds will be planted.

The wetland mission also plans to install bird-watching towers inside the lake after the restoration work is over.

20220908-190802

