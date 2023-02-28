Chennai, Feb 28 ( IANS) Wildlife in Tamil Nadu’s Theni forest area is in danger due to frequent fire incidents.

Wild animals like Indian Guar, deer, wild boars, forest pigs are in danger of being caught in the wildfire that is spreading.

Over the past week, frequent fire incidents have been reported in the forest area of Theni.

Forest department officials told IANS that in most cases, fire has been extinguished.

The forest fire, according to the forest department of Tamil Nadu, is due to the scorching heat and rising temperature.

The fire has been reported in forest areas like Muyalparai, Ullakurutti, and Pichangarai. The forest department could extinguish the fire in the preliminary stage itself.

A senior forest officer said the fire is a ground fire caused due to rising temperatures and the forest department and fire rescue services have extinguished the fire.

The forest department official also said that the department is closely monitoring the fire in the forests. With the summer heat rising, the forest department officials have deployed monitoring teams to extinguish the fire if it spreads.

