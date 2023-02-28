INDIA

TN: Wildlife in danger due to frequent forest fires in Theni

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai, Feb 28 ( IANS) Wildlife in Tamil Nadu’s Theni forest area is in danger due to frequent fire incidents.

Wild animals like Indian Guar, deer, wild boars, forest pigs are in danger of being caught in the wildfire that is spreading.

Over the past week, frequent fire incidents have been reported in the forest area of Theni.

Forest department officials told IANS that in most cases, fire has been extinguished.

The forest fire, according to the forest department of Tamil Nadu, is due to the scorching heat and rising temperature.

The fire has been reported in forest areas like Muyalparai, Ullakurutti, and Pichangarai. The forest department could extinguish the fire in the preliminary stage itself.

A senior forest officer said the fire is a ground fire caused due to rising temperatures and the forest department and fire rescue services have extinguished the fire.

The forest department official also said that the department is closely monitoring the fire in the forests. With the summer heat rising, the forest department officials have deployed monitoring teams to extinguish the fire if it spreads.

20230228-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth arrested in UP for luring, raping girl

    BJP’s Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial statements on ‘ghar wapsi’

    Active Covid cases dip below 30K in Karnataka

    Kerala CPI-M all set for a minor re-jig