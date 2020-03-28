‘TN will take care of people from Jharkhand and AP fishermen’

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Monday assured his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren that the state will take care of the people who are stuck in Vellore.

“We will provide them with food and will take care of them. I will inform our team in CMC (Christian Medical College) Vellore to act on it,” Palaniswami tweeted replying to Soren’s tweet earlier.

Earlier Soren had sought Palaniswami’s intervention pointing many people from Jharkhand who had gone to CMC Vellore for health treatment got stuck there due to nationwide lockdown and have little means to support themselves.

Thirteen people from Jharkhand were stranded in Vellore. They had gone there for treatment at CMC and are living in a lodge at Rs 300/day, tweeted Right to Food Campaign.

Palaniswami also assured Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan that the 99 fishermen stuck in Chennai will be taken care of and the concerned department has been informed to act immediately on it.

The fisherman from a village in Srikakulam district had gone for fishing and got stuck in Chennai.

–IANS

