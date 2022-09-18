INDIA

TN woman complains of sexual abuse by father, parents, uncle held

The parents and uncle of a 20-year-old woman, who complained that her father has been sexually abusing her since she was 12 have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The woman finally filed a complaint with the all woman police station in Chennai on September 7 and police arrested all three on Friday and charged them under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They have been sent to judicial custody.

The woman, who was suffering from mental trauma, told the police that she had informed her mother and her paternal uncle of her plight but they asked her to keep quiet.

Police said that the 58-year-old accused was working in a private company in Chennai.

