TN woman cop, lover on the run for killing her ex-boyfriend

NewsWire
A woman police constable of the Tamil Nadu police attached with the Chengalpattu traffic police station is on the run with her lover in a case related to the murder of a businessman who was a former boyfriend of the woman.

Sangeetha, who is attached to Guduvanchery traffic police unit in Chengalpattu district, entered into a relationship with Manoharan (26) after her husband killed himself three years ago. Manoharan is a businessman who rents out earthmovers and other equipment. He is also a Chengalpattu district office bearer of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Police said that Sangeetha had recently parted ways with Manoharan and entered into a relationship with another businessman of the area, Arun Kumar. However, Manoharan continued to stalk Sangeetha and she informed about it to Arun Kumar who asked her to be in touch with Manoharan and get to know of his movements.

Manoharan was returning home on Monday, May 22, when Ajithkumar, Sangeetha’s brother, and a few friends waylaid him and hacked him to death. Police arrested, Ajithkumar (26), Shanmugasundaram (24), R. Boopalan(25), A. Abinesh(23) and N. Ajithkumar (25) on Wednesday night.

Police have launched searches to arrest Sangeetha and Arun Kumar.

