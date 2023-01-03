INDIA

TN Woman police constable withdraws harassment charge against DMK workers

A woman police constable, who had lodged a complaint against two DMK youth wing functionaries for harassing her during a party function, has withdrawn the complaint.

Sources in the police told IANS that the woman personnel has withdrawn the complaint.

The woman had filed a complaint against two DMK youth wing leaders alleging that they had harassed her during a public function of the party at Virugmabakkam, Chennai on December 31, 2022.

Senior DMK leaders, including party Deputy Secretary and MP Kanimozi Karunanidhi, sister of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, State health minister and senior DMK leader, Ma Subramanian, and party MLA, Prabhakar Raja were present at the function.

The woman police personnel lodged a complaint at the Valsaravakkam police station. The woman constable in the complaint mentioned two DMK youth leaders, Praveen and Ekambaram having harassed her during the 100th birthday celebrations of party veteran leader, K. Anbahzhagan.

When the police went to arrest the leaders, they were stopped by the DMK senior leaders. The opposition BJP had come out strongly against the DMK government and the state police.

Party state president K. Annamalai in a Twitter post said that the two youth wing functionaries of the party had publicly molested a woman police constable while she was on duty and the DMK leaders prevented the police from arresting the two individuals responsible for harassing the woman constable.

