A woman who fell down from a moving train while trying to prevent thieves from snatching her mobile phone died at Royapettah Government Hospital on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as S. Preethi (22), a resident of Kandanchavadi and working in a private firm in Kottupuram in the city.

On July 2, passengers found a woman lying unconscious on the platform with head injuries after she had fallen from a train that had stopped at Indira Nagar railway station.

She was taken to a private hospital and from there to the Royapettah Government hospital where she breathed her last.

Railway police registered a case after a complaint was received from her father Srinivasan and commenced an investigation.

The father in his complaint said that her mobile phone was also missing from the scene.

Police traced the call record details and found the tower location of the phone with the help of the Cyber crime police.

The police investigation led to a person, S. Raju (29) who was a fish worker and was found using the mobile phone of Preethi.

He confessed to the police that he had bought the phone from two people for Rs 2,000.

Police traced the duo who had sold the phone to Raju and arrested S. Manimaran (19) of Adayar and B. Vignesh (23) of Pattinapakkam.

The duo admitted to the crime during interrogation and said that they tried to snatch the phone from Preethi who was traveling in the train on the footboard. She was talking on the phone and resisted the theft attempt and in the process, she fell down at the platform at the Indira Nagar railway station.

2023070836037