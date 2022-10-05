INDIA

TN working on war-footing to complete storm water drain work ahead of monsoon

NewsWire
0
0

With the northeast monsoon to lash Tamil Nadu by the end of October, the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department is on war footing to complete the Stormwater drain work.

A senior official of the state Public Works Department told IANS that the work was progressing on a fast phase and that almost 90 per cent of it was over.

The official also said that the deluge-like situation would not repeat in Chennai and other major towns of the state where water inundation had taken place during earlier monsoon periods.

The department is conducting the repair and maintenance works for the Storm water drains in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirunelveli, and other districts of Tamil Nadu on a war footing. The concerned Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers have been deputed by the government to complete the work in an error-free manner within the stipulated time.

During rains in 2021, several towns of Tamil Nadu including Chennai were inundated with water and people have to be shifted to the relief camps on a war footing. The state government had sanctioned the necessary funds to the Public Works Department to complete the Storm Water Drainworks and to prevent any inundation during this monsoon.

K.R. Mukundaraj, Scientist and social activist while speaking to IANS said, “The PWD has to work in a meticulous and planned manner so that all the water channels are free from any blockage and all the stormwater drain works are properly completed. Then there will not be any worries during heavy rains in the ensuing northeast monsoon.”

Tamil Nadu Public Works minister E.V. Velu told IANS that the Storm Water Drain work is almost complete and that there won’t be any complaints during the northeast monsoon of 2022.

20221005-134802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Triple murder in Amethi: Women, two kids found dead

    Liquor kills three in Agra village, one critical in hospital

    Gujarat man held for Goa bizman’s murder: Police

    MP likely to see ‘Operation Lotus’ redux during Prez poll