INDIASCI-TECH

TN You Tuber faces case for revealing identity of sexual assault victim

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Police have filed a case against a YouTuber after he revealed the identity of a sexual assault victim in The Nilgiris district.

Shiva Subramani, founder and owner of a YouTube channel which was a video-sharing platform, is alleged to have uploaded the FIR details of the sexual assault victim. In the FIR the name and details of the victim were clear and this led to registering criminal case against him.

The victim approached the judicial magistrate’s court and informed the judge that her identity has been revealed and the court directed the district police to register a case.

The Nilgiris district police registered a case under Sections 228A (revealing the identity of a victim of sexual assault) 509( word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

Subramani is absconding ever since a case has been registered against him. The video in the YouTube channel has been removed since then.

The victim of the sexual assault, an employee of the District Police Superintendent’s office, the Nilgiris, had complained about her colleague to the District Superintendent of Police and Udhagamandalam All Women Police station. On the basis of the complaint of the woman, accused Mohana Krishnan was arrested.

20221229-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A glimpse into Seychelles

    Clear sky in Delhi during ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony: IMD

    Enhancing the goodness of food and commitment to nutritional value

    Udaipur accused pic with BJP leader goes viral, party denies connect