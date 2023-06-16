Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he did not have much time to prepare for the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) due to his focus on getting ready for the 2023 World Test Championship final and is relying on his vast experience as well as squad depth for achieving success with Dindigul Dragons.

“For the TNPL, actually, not really (prepared). I prepared a little bit for the Test matches. But when I was not playing, I was working on my batting a little bit. I really do hope my experience can come in handy and take me through the game, initially, but once I get going, it will be fine. I have got a good side, so I genuinely think I can get the best out of them,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Fancode, the broadcasters of TNPL.

Ashwin turned up for the Dragons shortly after the WTC final ended in London, where he was not a part of the playing eleven.

Commenting on the team composition of the Dragons in the current season, Ashwin, who has been with the side since its inception 2016, highlighted the well-rounded nature of the squad having a mix of seasoned players as well as promising newcomers.

“They are very exciting (Shivam Singh and Subodh Bhati) and bring different facets to the one. One covers the death bowling for us, and the other one is a very experienced opener, he is playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL as well. I think people are here to witness something special from him,” the off-spinner said.

“However, I think our side is also made up of some experienced Tamil Nadu players like Varun (Chakravarthy), (Baba) Indrajith and P Sarvana Kumar. All in all, it may not look like your Sai Sudharsans, (Baba) Aparajiths, or whatever it is. But I think we have got enough depth in the team,” he concluded.

