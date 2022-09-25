INDIA

TN’s Ammapet tense after kerosene bomb hurled at RSS functionary’s house

NewsWire
0
1

Tension gripped the Ammapet area in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district after police detained five Muslim youths following an attack on the residence of an RSS functionary.

The incident occurred at 1.45 a.m. on Sunday when a burning kerosene-filled bottle was thrown at the residence of V.K. Rajan, a functionary of the RSS.

The Ammapet police told IANS that immediately after the incident, Rajan filed a complaint, and a police team reached the spot and conducted inquiries. N. Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Salem reached the residence of Rajan and conducted preliminary inquiries.

The situation in the area became tense after police took into custody five Muslim youths. According to RSS sources, the attack at Rajan’s residence was a retaliation to the arrest of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and cadres from the different parts of the country in an NIA raid on Thursday morning.

Police, however, refused to comment on the reasons behind the incident and called upon the people of the area not to indulge in any violence.

R.P. Gopinath, BJP Tamil Nadu state committee member while speaking to reporters at Ammapet called upon the police to immediately arrest the culprits behind the incident. He said that not many people knew of Rajan’s association with the RSS, and added that the anti-social elements had garnered information on him and threw kerosene-laden lit bottle at his residence.

Gopinath called upon the police to prevent any untoward incidents in the future and to take stringent action.

20220925-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 729 new Covid cases, two deaths

    Mukesh Sahani gets offer to merge VIP with RJD

    Amid water row with Andhra, T’gana demands full meeting of KRMB

    Burberry features first Sikh child model in its campaign