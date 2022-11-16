A heavy police presence is in place in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur following tension in the area following the death of a teenager in a clash between two Muslim groups on Monday.

The clashes occurred after the birthday celebrations of Islamic Front founder, Palani Baba, at a convention hall in Mathigiri near Hosur. The function was organised by the Palani Baba Peravai (PBP) and the Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi (TMJK).

During the function, PBP office-bearer, Sinu, entered into an argument with the TMJK members which led into a major clash with both sides attacking each other using weapons including machetes.

Sinu was outnumbered and he went off and later came back with his friends which including B. Sartaj. In the clashes that followed iron rods, knives and machetes were used and Mehboob Basha from the TMJK and Pavan and Sartaj from the PBP injured in the clashes. Sartaj later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday following which local supporters of Palani Baba came out in the streets and conducted protest marches.

A heavy police contingent led by ASP, Hosur, B.K. Aravind is camping at the area to prevent any untoward incident. Police said that a case has been registered and Basha is one of the accused but the rest are absconding.

Local people said that for some days there has been minor rifts between the Muslim outfits of the area but no one expected it to become a full-blown clash.

“There have been some minor issues mostly evolving out of ego clashes. However it was surprising that this could turn out into a bloody duel in which a youth has lost his life. Police must act tough and arrest the perpetrators. People want to live in peace and no untoward incidents affecting law and order must be allowed,” Mohammed Hussain, a businessman at Hosur road, told IANS.

