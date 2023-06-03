HEALTHINDIA

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme of the Tamil Nadu government has found a mention in an article published on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The doorstep health scheme was launched on August 5, 2021 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin immediately after he assumed the office and is touted as one of the most important social welfare projects of the state government.

The scheme provides screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) as well as the drug delivery. It provides Palliative Care services, Physiotherapy services and CAPDA (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis) services.

The article in the WHO website speaks about how the diagnostic facilities available under the MTM scheme helps to conduct sputum tests to rule out tuberculosis.

The article begins with two young women reaching each house allotted to them and conducting screening for NCDs. The MTM volunteers also give tips to elderly people on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

