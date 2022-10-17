INDIA

TN’s Mettur dam overflows, nearby residents evacuated

Authorities in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district are evacuating residents as excess water from the Mettur dam is being discharged into the Cauvery river resulting in the inundation of many homes.

The dam has already touched its Full Reservoir Level of 120 feet and the inflow is high due to heavy rain in the catchment areas. This has led to water being released into the Cauvery leading to the inundation of houses.

Till Monday morning, 1,310 people had been shifted to relief camps in Erode alone, a senior district administration official said, adding that several others from the adjoining Namakkal district were also evacuated.

The Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode is also reaching its Full Reservoir Level at 102 feet. Due to this, the water level in the Cauvery will again rise prompting disaster management officials to be on standby.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued for many areas across the banks of the Cauvery.

