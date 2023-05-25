The Noyyal river, which passes through Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, was in the news for high pollution levels due to the effluents from dyeing units of the Tiruppur garment industry but efforts by environmentalists and local people to prevent the river’s death led to effluent treatment plants come up every garment unit.

However Noyyal river, which is a tributary of Cauvery, is again in the news after huge quantities of medical waste were seen dumped in the river. Farmers in Tiruppur district are up in arms against the pollution of the river.

Talking to IANS, farmer K. Arokyasamy said: “Noyyal river is one of the major sources of water for our farmlands and the river getting polluted by medical waste is creating difficulties for the farmers of the area. The authorities concerned must take immediate action to prevent the river from death.”

The Noyyal River Farmers Welfare Association is spearheading the agitation against the river’s condition.

Association leader K.S. Thirunana Sambadam told IANS that Noyyal river was in the news earlier for pollution from textile dying units and after strong agitations, Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CFTP) were installed thus bringing down pollution.

Now the river is now facing pollution from dumping of medical waste, he said, adding that waste is being dumped at places like Samalapuram, Somanur and other isolated spots of Tiruppur.

Sambadam said that water from streams flowing from the river has turned dark and green due to pollution from medical waste and large quantities of used syringes and other medical wastes were found floating in the river at many spots.

The farmers allege that some private hospitals are behind this and want authorities to probe whether medical waste from Kerala is also being dumped into the river.

A few months ago, farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Theni had complained of medical waste from southern Kerala being dumped into vacant farmland there creating a major uproar.

Syringes and other medical waste were found in Mangalam and Andipalayam ponds with expired medicines and used injection vials also found in the water.

The Tirruppur district administration told IANS that strict action is being taken against dumping of medical waste in Noyyal river and the pollution control board is checking the quality of water.

