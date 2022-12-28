The Thanjavur district administration of Tamil Nadu, in a bid to protect the shorelines and to increase the presence of crabs and prawns and other marine wealth, will plant 13,000 mangroves over one week.

The project will be executed with the support of the District Forest Department and 13,000 mangroves will be planted in coastal areas of the district. The district administration and the forest department are also planning to raise 1 lakh mangrove saplings to be planted in the district in due course and NABARD will be supporting the project.

It may be noted that mangroves are instrumental in protecting the shorelines during Cyclone Gaja in 2018.

The District Green committee with the district collector as the Chairperson and District Forest Officer as the secretary is behind the mangrove plantation drive in the district.

It may be noted that mangroves play a major role as feeding and breeding areas for a large variety of marine life including shrimps, and crabs, and also helps protect shorelines.

The District Forest Officer, Akhil Thampi while speaking to media persons said that the aim is to plant 13,000 saplings in 14 coastal areas of the district. The Rotary Club of Manora, the Red Cross, the Clean Thanjavur Movement and the Kadaimadi Area Integrated Farmers Association (KAIFA) are spearheading the plantation drive.

The forest officer also said that mangroves are important for climate change mitigation and help fix atmospheric carbon into the earth.

A senior officer of the Thanjavur district administration while speaking to IANS said: “The mangroves were instrumental in protecting the shorelines during Cyclone Gaja in 2018 and we want to increase the mangrove wealth in the district so that it will be helpful in preventing cyclonic storms if any.

