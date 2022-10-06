The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will contest the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat as the TRS and not as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the new name adopted by the party.

Since recognition of the BRS as a national party by the Election Commission is likely to take time, the TRS leadership has decided to contest the November 3 bypolls with the previous name.

Party sources said the decision was taken to avoid any confusion among party cadres during the by-election. The party also wanted to avoid any possible implications for its election symbol ‘car’.

A general body meeting of the TRS presided over by party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution changing the name of the party to the BRS.

Rao announced that the general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name of the TRS to the BRS to expand its activities nation-wide. The meeting also amended the party Constitution in this regard.

The TRS on Thursday informed the EC of its decision.

A delegation of party leaders led by former MP B. Vinod Kumar met officials of the EC in New Delhi and handed over a copy of the resolution adopted at the general body meeting.

The Election Commission officials said they would take further action after taking into consideration objections, if any.

The registration of the BRS as a national party may depend on the number of votes that may be secured by it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

October 14 is the last date for filing of nominations by the candidates. The TRS has still not officially announced its candidate.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who also quit Congress and joined the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy is all set to contest the by-election as the BJP candidate.

The constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest among the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress.

The Congress has named Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate.

20221006-195403