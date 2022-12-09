INDIA

To-be bride falls into water-filled quarry during pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala

It was a narrow escape for a bride-to-be when she fell into a water-filled quarry during her pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala’s Kollam district.

The incident took place when the woman slipped into the water body while standing on the edge of the quarry.

Within seconds, the to-be groom swung into action and jumped into the water body about 50 feet down.

As the onlookers raised an alarm, the local police and the Fire Force jumped into action and rescued the couple.

The woman suffered leg injuries forcing postponement of the Friday wedding for three months.

This is not one odd pre-wedding photoshoot mishap as several such incidents have been reported earlier as well.

Earlier, such photoshoots would be limited to big cities in the state, but now the focus has shifted to the rural areas as it means a huge business for the studios involved.

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

