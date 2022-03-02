ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

To be in the ball game, you need to make that extra effort: Stebin Ben

Singer Stebin Ben strives to be a part of music videos where he is not just the voice but also an actor who essays the character. He has been trending with his latest Bollywood song ‘Baliye Re’ from Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Jersey’.

He has been approached to be part of music videos where he will not just be a playback singer but also will be a face of it.

But Stebin believes that it is not an easy task.

He says: “To be in the ball game, you need to make that extra effort. The more you bring to the table, the more beneficial it will be for the makers. It’s good that singers aren’t only giving voices but are also being appreciated for it. Moreover, getting to work at the forefront.”

He further adds: “I have been taking that extra stride. I have been working on my physique lately. Not only that, I have gained some abs in the past few months.”

