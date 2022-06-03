New Delhi, June 3 (IANSlife) The Bombay Edition of Tangra Travels, presented by Chef Vikramjit Roy, brings the enchanting flavours of Calcutta to the heart of the western metropolis. In a specially curated event, Chef Vikramjit, Co-founder of The Tangra Project in New Delhi, is giving the culinary classics of Calcutta a very Bombay twist, at the ongoing World on a Plate pop-up.

The week-long event seeks to infuse the mainstays of traditional Calcutta cuisine — itself a melting pot of many influences — with the gastronomic character of Bombay, in what promises to be a delight for the senses, and a celebration of Indian diversity.

Chongqing Chicken

Explore a scrumptious preparations like the aforementioned Fish Bombil Chop, alongside the Bombay Sandwich Toastie, Lehsun Kasundi Lobster with Panta Bhaat, Komola Artichoke with Kaju Kishmish Pulao, Dhakai Murgh Pulao with Green Chilli Ghol, among others — and for dessert, the Aam Doi and Badam Kulfi Semi Fredo, the latter a frozen mousse that is an endearing take on the enduring Kulfi Falooda. Meanwhile, to beat the sticky Mumbai heat, you can choose from cocktails such as Southside, Tiki ++, Float and Pornstar Martini, among others.

The Bombay Edition of Tangra Travels

The Bombay Edition of Tangra Travels pop-up is taking place at San:Qi, the Pan Asian restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, from June 1 to 6.

Where — San:Qi, The Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, India

When — June 1 to 6

Time — Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2.45 p.m.; Dinner: 7 p.m. to 10.45 p.m.

For reservations call — +91 7710033143

20220603-121814