In a bid to generate more employment, Delhi Chief Minister Arind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his government will develop food hubs in the national capital.

“Delhi is already known as the food capital of India but we have decided to take this concept further. We will develop all the food of the city,” the Chief Minister said in a media briefing.

According to the Chief Minister, the government has a target of giving 20 lakh jobs in the next five years and the setting up of food hubs will be a step in that direction.

He said that initially his government will revamp two food hubs at Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk as a pilot project.

“We did intense research on which places to choose first and then finally we came to the conclusion that we will begin this project from Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk,” Kejriwal said.

He said Majnu ka Tila is a favourite spot of DU students and is also famous for Asian cuisine and similarly Chandni Chowk is also known for a variety of street food.

The Chief Minister said they will soon hold a design competition for the architecture of the food hubs.

