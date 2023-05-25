To boost farmers’ income, Punjab’s new agricultural policy, being prepared with suggestions from farmers, agricultural experts, farm leaders and the common person, will be released on June 30, state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting regarding the demands of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha here, Dhaliwal said the new agricultural policy is being prepared with the aim of boosting the income of the farmers.

Also, the government is making efforts to solve many problems of the farmers.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government is exploring the opportunities to export vegetables and other crops to neighbouring countries.

Regarding the demand of the farmers to release the dues of sugar mills, Dhaliwal said after meeting the Chief Minister, the due amount would be disbursed among sugarcane growers soon.

He assured the farm leaders the government is taking significant steps to improve the economic conditions of the farmers and all legitimate demands of the farmers will be met.

During the meeting, many other matters, suggestions and demands were discussed and the minister issued instructions and directives to officers of the departments concerned to solve the problems.

The farm leaders brought to the notice of the minister that some of the family members of farmers who died during the farmers’ movement have not been given government jobs yet.

Dhaliwal instructed officials of the Agriculture Department to complete the process and give jobs to the eligible family members of the farmers.

