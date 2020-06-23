To check Covid surge, 14-day lockdown re-imposed in parts of Guwahati

Guwahati/Agartala, June 23 (IANS) After a huge surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, lockdown was been re-imposed for 14-days in 11 wards in Guwahati on Tuesday night, officials said.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said in an order that there has been large scale spread of Covid-19 cases among the people of certain areas in Guwahati city, causing a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety.

Biswajit Pegu, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro district, the Guwahati city falls under the district, said that the lockdown would be continued for 14 days.

“As per the lockdown norms, all government offices, businesses and commercial establishments would remain closed and movement of public and private transport would also be suspended,” the Deputy Commissioner told the media.

However, pharmacies, groceries, fruits and vegetables stores, dairy and milk booths and fodder shops would remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the reinforcement of the lockdown in more than one-third of the areas under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the famous Kamakhya Temple, Maligaon, Fatasil, Panbazar and parts of Fancy Bazar would come under the restrictions.

Of Assam’s 5,853 Covid-19 positive cases (2,079 active cases) on Tuesday night, 552 cases were reported from the Kamrup Metro district.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP MLA Krishendu Paul, who represents Patharkandi in the state Assembly, tested Covid-19 positive on Monday night. Karimganj district (southern Assam) Joint Director of Health, A. Dattari, said the legislator tested positive for the virus during the ongoing 11-day long Assam Targeted Surveillance Programme (ATSP).

