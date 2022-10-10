Ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set to launch Jan Sankalp Yatra in the state on Tuesday in joint leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Central Parliamentary Board Member and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa to counter Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP is planning to rope in 50,000 party workers and common people for the yatra, which will begin from Gillesuguru village of Raichur district of the state.

The party has strategised to take maximum credit for enhancing reservations for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. The organisers are planning a mega felicitation programme for the Chief Minister Bommai at Raichur during the yatra.

The yatra will be taken up till December 25. The tour will also be taken up separately under the leadership of state in-charge Arun Singh, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will visit Raichur on Monday and hold a press conference to avoid possible damage to be caused by ruling BJP regarding the goodwill created among people for Bharat Jodo Yatra. He will also be holding a meeting with party leaders.

The Congress is also preparing to take up three separate padayatra in the state after Bharat Jodo Yatra completed in Karnataka. The focus would be on irrigation, border issues and development. The leaders want to touch upon all assembly constituencies.

Another major party, JD(S) will be launching Pancharatna Yatra on November 1 in the state. The political parties are geared up for upcoming assembly elections scheduled in 2023. Ruling BJP wants to retain power on Hindutva agenda while Opposition Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor. JD(S) wants to win maximum seats to become a kingmaker.

