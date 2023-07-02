With the opposition parties in Goa often targeting the BJP government over the unemployment issue, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has given a ‘Mantra’ of skilling, upskilling and reskilling.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had said that NITI Ayog headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed in its report that the unemployment rate in Goa is the highest in the country.

“Even the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in its latest report has stated that the unemployment rate in January 2023 is 16 per cent which is double of the national average,” Alemao said.

The Goa Forward Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, who are in the opposition, have targeted the BJP government over its pre poll promise of providing jobs to the youths of Goa.

After the frequent attacks from the opposition, the BJP government had organised a two-day ‘mega job fair’ (private jobs). However, as only a few got employment, the Congress had again targeted the government for spending crores of rupees on organising the ‘job fair’.

Since the last one year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been urging unemployed youths to go in for skilling, upskilling and reskilling to get good jobs in the private sector as according to him everyone can’t get government jobs.

“If Goan youths lack the skill in the tourism and hospitality sector, then outsiders will come and grab the job opportunities. There is wide scope in the tourism and hospitality sector in Goa. You will not find such scope anywhere else in the country,” he said.

“The way star hotels are being established in Goa and the increasing footfall of tourists, in future Goa will become the tourism capital of India,” Sawant said.

“We are targeting high-end tourists. To cater to their needs we need infrastructure and human resources. Private players are ready to build infrastructure in the state. Many people are approaching us. But we don’t have that much human resource. If our youths are not skilled in these sectors then outsiders will come and grab the opportunity,” Sawant said.

In June last year, Sawant had said that if youths from Himachal Pradesh, UP and Bihar can work here in the hospitality sector, then why not Goans.

“Everyone can’t get a government job,” he said.

“If we do a survey, during the Covid lockdown period people had started to migrate from one state to another. In Goa’s hospitality sector maximum 80 per cent employees are outsiders from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states. However, here people say that there are no jobs,” Sawant added.

He said that everyone will not get a government job as at present 70,000 government employees are there. “More 8 to 10,000 (candidates) can be recruited as retirements take place,” he said.

“Many get confused about choosing their career after completing graduation. Most of them try for jobs in any position. I have seen this in my political career since 2012. They fail to identify their talent and skill to grow in it,” he said.

“There are many opportunities in the coastal belt. In the next 5 years more than 2 lakhs jobs will be created in the hospitality and tourism sector. If we don’t grab these opportunities then youths from other states will grab them,” Sawant said, urging the youths to skill themselves.

Sawant, in past, has also expressed his concern over youths looking for jobs in other states and countries.

“We have got good ‘talent’ here, but it should not go outside (in search of opportunities), it should be used for the growth of the state,” he said.

“We need development and industries to create jobs. Be it Information and Technology sector, Hospitality, Electronic manufacturing or other, all such ventures are welcome,” Sawant stated.

“We procure fruits, flowers, milk, chicken, mutton and many essential things from other states. People can venture into these businesses and earn, so we don’t remain dependent on our neighbouring states,” he said.

“After liberation we are completing 60 years. We used to import very less before 1987, now we are importing additionally, maybe because of tourism (demand). If we continue to import from others, then when will we become swayampurn,” Sawant questioned.

