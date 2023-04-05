The AIADMK on Wednesday exhorted its cadres to enroll 2 crore members, two days after the DMK senior leader and Tamil Nadu Waterworks Minister S. Duraimurugan commenced drive for enrolling 1 crore new members.

The two Dravidian majors are in for a new membership drive keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to rejuvenate cadres at the grassroots level.

AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) inaugurated a camp for new membership drive at the party headquarters.

The camp will function as a place to enroll new members to the party and filling up application forms each for Rs 10, with each form adding in 25 new members.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami told cadres that the party would win all the 40 seats including the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

Palaniswami lashed out against the DMK and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and stated that the DMK was functioning like a corporate company and only the family members of late Karunanidhi will get plum posts in the party.

He told the cadres that in AIADMK, any cadre can rise up to the level of General secretary and cited his election to the party’s top post as an example.

The party general secretary said that the DMK was taking the people in the wrong direction and added that in the ensuing Lok sabha elections, AIADMK would win all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry.

20230405-122406